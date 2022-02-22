Toivo Klar: We held meaningful meetings in Azerbaijan

EU Special Representative for the South Caucacus and the crisis in Georgia said the delegation he headed held substantive meetings in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“We held substantive meetings in Azerbaijan today with President Ilham Aliyev, Foreing Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and head of ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov,” Klaar wrote on Twitter.

“We discussed situation on the ground and effective follow-up to EU, Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders’ meetings,” he tweeted.





