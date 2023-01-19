Tokayev dissolves lower house of parliament, calls snap election

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed an order on the dissolution of the Lower House (Mäjilis) of the country's parliament, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

According to the order, snap elections to the Lower House are scheduled for March 19.

The elections were supposed to be held in 2025. However, based on the changes made in the Constitution of Kazakhstan in 2022, Tokayev made a proposal to hold early elections.

