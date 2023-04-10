Tokayev: Thanks to our common efforts, Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations have become even more open

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Thanks to our common efforts, the relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have become even more open and comprehensive in recent years. Political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation has been stepped up,” said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he made a press statement following his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

“More than six months ago, we signed the Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership and Expanding Allied Relations, the Comprehensive Program for the Development of Cooperation for 2022-2026, and a number of other documents. Now all these agreements are being consistently implemented. A series of new agreements signed today will give a further impetus to our multifaceted partnership,” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

News.Az