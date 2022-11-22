Yandex metrika counter

Tokayev wins by getting 81.31% of the vote: Kazakh presidential election results

  • World
  • Share
Tokayev wins by getting 81.31% of the vote: Kazakh presidential election results

Kazakhstan’s incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won Sunday’s presidential election gaining 81.31% of the vote, Central Election Commission Chairman Nurlan Abdirov announced at a briefing on Tuesday, citing the final results of the vote, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received 6,456,392 votes, or 81.31%," he specified.

Voter turnout stood at 69.44%.

The Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party’s candidate Jiguli Dairabaev came second with 3.42% of the vote. As many as 5.8% of voters chose the "against everyone" option.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      