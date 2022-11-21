Tokayev wins snap presidential election in Kazakhstan – preliminary results

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has won Sunday’s snap presidential election with over 81% of the vote, according to preliminary results of the country’s Central Election Commission, News.Az reports.

The Commission said Tokayev won over 6.4 million votes, securing an easy victory against five candidates.

Nearly 8.3 million of around 12 million eligible voters cast ballots in the presidential election, making up the turnout 69 percent.

In late September, Tokayev called for early elections.

The announcement came after Tokayev approved a constitutional amendment to increase the presidential term from five years from seven while barring future presidents from serving a second term.

News.Az