Tokyo 2020 bans alcoholic beverages at venues
- 23 Jun 2021 09:25
- Sports
Alcoholic beverages will be banned at the Olympics, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Wednesday, adding that the decision was made in the interest of removing the public's concern over a "safe and secure" Games, Reuters reported.
In a news conference, Hashimoto said Games sponsor Asahi Breweries had agreed with the organisers' decision.