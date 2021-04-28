Tokyo 2020 organisers delay decision on local spectators until June

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo Olympics organisers Wednesday said they won't decide how many spectators -- if any -- can attend the Games until June, as coronavirus surges raise fresh uncertainty, AFP reports.

They also announced athletes will have daily coronavirus tests, increased from an initial plan for tests every four days, as they firm up virus rules in a bid to build support for the postponed 2020 Games.

With less than three months until the opening ceremony, parts of the country including Tokyo are under a state of emergency following several spikes in infections.

Overseas fans have already been barred and organisers had intended to set a domestic attendance limit this month.

But that has now been put back and a decision could come just a month before the opening ceremony on July 23.

"As we look into the evolving situation with the domestic infections status involving new strains, we have agreed that a decision regarding spectator capacity at the Olympic and Paralympic venues will be made in June," Olympic officials said after top-level talks Wednesday.

More details are expected soon on other virus rules for athletes as organisers update their "playbooks" for the Games.

But among those announced after the meeting was the daily test requirement for all athletes "and those in close proximity... to minimise the risk of undetected positive cases".

"We are ready with you to take all the necessary measures to minimise the risks to make the Japanese people feel safe," International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said at the start of the talks.

"Our top priority is health and safety for everyone –- not only for the participants of the Olympic Games but, first and foremost, also of our gracious hosts, the Japanese people."

