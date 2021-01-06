Tokyo daily coronavirus cases hit record as state of emergency looms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo reported a record 1,591 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as Japan’s government faces increasing pressure from health experts to impose a strict state of emergency for the greater metropolitan area, Reuters reports.

Rising infections have driven Tokyo and surrounding areas to the highest level of a four-stage alert, prompting regional governors to urge for a declaration of emergency that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce on Thursday.

The health ministry held a meeting of infectious disease experts on Wednesday, the second in as many days. They have called for stricter and longer countermeasures, while Suga has sought a more limited response to avoid damaging the economy.

Nationwide, COVID-19 infections reached a daily record of 4,915 on Tuesday, while deaths were also an all-time high of 76.

