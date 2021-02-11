Tokyo Olympics boss Mori to resign over sexist remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori is to resign after he sparked outrage in Japan and abroad with his claims that women speak too much in meetings, reports said Thursday.

Multiple major Japanese media outlets, citing anonymous sources, said Mori told officials of his wish to step down and intends to announce his resignation at a meeting of Games organisers on Friday.

The sexism row has become yet another headache for Olympic organisers and officials already battling public disquiet over holding the postponed Games this summer amid a global pandemic.

Gaffe-prone Mori, an 83-year-old former prime minister, has come under increasing pressure after he said last week that women have trouble speaking concisely.

"When you increase the number of female executive members, if their speaking time isn't restricted to a certain extent, they have difficulty finishing, which is annoying," he reportedly told members of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

He has apologised for the sexist remarks -- but dug a deeper hole when he explained that he "doesn't speak to women much".

Officials are considering appointing former football player Saburo Kawabuchi as Mori's replacement as head of Tokyo 2020, broadcasters TBS and NTV reported.

Kawabuchi is an 84-year-old long-time sports administrator who played a large part in popularising football in Japan in the 1990s, and is involved in the Games as the symbolic mayor of the Olympic Village.

Politicians and sports stars were quick to condemn Mori's comments, which heavyweight sponsors have also said run contrary to the Olympic spirit.

