Tokyo stocks extend gains on weak yen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo stocks extended gains on Tuesday as a weakening yen triggered strong buying in Nikkei futures, News.az reports citing Investing.

The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, closed at 37,724.11, up 192.58 points, or 0.51 percent, from the previous trading day.

In the afternoon trading in the foreign exchange market, the yen depreciated to the lower 143 yen range against the U.S. dollar.

Export-related stocks, including Toyota, which had been weak in the morning session, rebounded on improved profit expectations due to the weaker yen.

The broader Topix index also rose for a third day, gaining 17.58 points, or 0.64 percent, to close at 2,769.49.

Of the listed stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, advancing issues numbered 1,115, while 437 declined and 79 were unchanged.

News.Az