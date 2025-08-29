Tokyo stocks fall amid weak industrial output data

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo shares closed lower on Friday as weaker-than-expected Japanese industrial output figures dampened investor sentiment.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended down 110.32 points, or 0.26 percent, from Thursday at 42,718.47, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 14.60 points, or 0.47 percent, lower at 3,075.18.

On the stock market, selling was spurred by government data that showed Japanese industrial output in July declined 1.6 percent from the previous month, analysts said.

The market was also dragged down by profit-taking following recent advances, while export-oriented auto shares were sold on a stronger yen.

News.Az