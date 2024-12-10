Tokyo stocks rise on weaker yen
@Xinhua
Tokyo stocks rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as a weaker yen boosted export-oriented shares such as Toyota and Honda, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, closed the day at 39,367.58, up 207.08 points, or 0.53 percent from the previous trading day.
Market sentiment improved as China's economic outlook brightened following a message from central authorities pledging a more proactive fiscal policy and a moderately loose monetary policy for 2025.
The optimism, coupled with a weaker yen trading at around 151.55 yen per U.S. dollar, boosted export-oriented stocks. Broader Asian markets also saw gains, further supporting investor confidence.
Looking ahead, investors remain cautious as the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report and next week's Bank of Japan policy meeting are expected to influence market directions.
The broader TOPIX index also gained, ending 6.85 points, or 0.25 percent, higher to 2,741.41.
On Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime section, 702 stocks advanced, 874 declined, and 68 unchanged.
