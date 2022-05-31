Too early to talk about Moldova’s withdrawal from CIS – president

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said it is too early to talk about the country’s withdrawal from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

“Moldova’s CIS membership and its course of European integration cannot be linked. It is too premature to talk about Moldova’s withdrawal from the CIS,” Sandu said in an interview with PRO-TV, News.Az reports.

“Let’s speak objectively: the CIS does not consist of only Russia. Chisinau receives trade and economic benefits not only in relations with Russia but also in cooperation with other countries,” she said.

The Moldovan president expressed hope that her country will receive an EU candidate status in June.

News.Az