Top 3 best cryptos to buy now: Litecoin, Solana and a hidden low cap you’ve probably never heard of

With billions flowing back into crypto markets, July 2025 has become the hottest month for early-stage investments. From large institutional bets on Litecoin and Solana to quiet whale activity on Remittix, traders are now eyeing the best crypto to buy now before the next major breakout begins.

Litecoin Shows Strength But Faces Big Test Ahead

Litecoin has been quietly building momentum in July and is once again being discussed as one of the best crypto to buy now. Its price recently climbed toward a key resistance zone between $107 and $110. This is where nearly 4 million LTC were previously bought by over 130,000 wallets. The real test lies ahead. If Litecoin fails to break through this barrier, it could face short-term selling.

But new interests may be coming in fast. MEI Pharma, a Nasdaq-listed firm, just pledged $100 million to a Litecoin treasury strategy. With Litecoin founder Charlie Lee involved, this move could mark a turning point. Still, traders must remain cautious. The Open Interest Weighted Funding Rate has spiked to 0.0416%, signaling extreme bullish bets. If the price dips, it could trigger swift liquidations.

Solana Is Hot Again Thanks To ETFs And Meme Coins

Solana is another strong contender on the list of best crypto to buy now, riding fresh momentum from both institutional and retail sides. Its new ETF, the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking fund (SSK), is nearing $100 million in assets and has seen steady inflows.

The ETF offers something special: exposure to Solana’s price action plus staking rewards of about 7.5% annually. As a result, dividend-focused investors are turning their attention to SOL. Solana’s price just hit $185, the highest since May. That’s a solid 86% gain from its yearly low. Meanwhile, Solana’s blockchain hit a new record of over 340 million transactions in a week. With 59% of meme coin trading now happening on Solana, it’s clear this network is booming again.

Remittix Could Be The Low-Cap Winner Everyone Missed

While Litecoin and Solana are strong bets, many alpha hunters say the best crypto to buy now might actually be a hidden gem called Remittix (RTX). This ERC-20 token has already raised over $16.6 million, selling more than 558 million tokens at a price of $0.0842.

As the hype builds, alpha whales are taking positions early, hoping to ride the next breakout phase. Here are some reasons traders are loading up on Remittix:

Beta Wallet Launch Incoming: Q3 will see the Remittix wallet go live, allowing early adopters to transact globally.

Massive Token Bonus: Buyers currently get a 50% bonus, creating instant value on entry.

Viral Growth: Community size and on-chain activity have exploded in July.

Real Use Cases: Remittix helps freelancers in Africa receive payments from clients in Europe with low fees.

Soft Cap Nearing Completion: With over $16.6 million raised, the project is close to its $18 million soft cap.

Hype & FOMO: It’s being labeled “XRP 2.0” by early investors.





Final Word: Don’t Miss Out On The Next Big Mover

Litecoin and Solana both show strong potential this month, but the low-cap star to watch is clearly Remittix. Its real-world utility and growing community make it one of the best crypto to buy now before the next wave of adoption hits.

