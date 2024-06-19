Top Azerbaijani, Pakistani diplomats hail strategic co-op, mull future plans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The ministers hailed the existing strategic cooperation between the two friendly and fraternal countries, underscoring the need to further deepen bilateral ties in many areas.They discussed the results of FM Bayramov’s official visit to Pakistan in late May and the implementation of the agreements reached, as well as future plans based on the high-level agreements and tasks between the leaders of the two countries.The top Azerbaijani and Pakistani diplomats also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of common interest.

News.Az