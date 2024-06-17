Top Azerbaijani, Turkish diplomats discuss preparations for OTS summit in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday had a phone call with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to discuss the work done on various aspects of bilateral allied relations between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The top diplomats also mulled preparations for the upcoming informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city.Bayramov and Fidan further exchanged views on bilateral issues of common interest, as well as regional situation.

News.Az