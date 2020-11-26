Top Azerbaijani, Afghan diplomats discuss latest situation in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday had a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers discussed the latest situation in the region. They stressed the importance of implementing the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2020.

Discussing a number of issues stemming from the statement, the parties stressed the importance of the agreement in terms of ensuring lasting peace, security and prosperity in the region.

The top diplomats also noted with satisfaction the development of cooperation between the countries at the bilateral level, as well as discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation on multilateral platforms.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

