Top Azerbaijani, Israeli diplomats discuss regional and global developments

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday held a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, the top diplomats discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues, as well as regional and global developments, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to explore potential cooperation in various sectors, including political, trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian fields.

The sides also emphasized the significant role of the joint intergovernmental commission and stressed the importance of exchanging expertise in high technologies, healthcare, and education.

Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to supporting peace and stability in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in accordance with international law.

Bayramov briefed his Israeli counterpart about the post-conflict situation in the region, the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the country’s efforts to address the landmine threat, and the Baku-Yerevan peace process.

News.Az