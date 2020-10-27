Top Azerbaijani official interviewed by Al Jazeera TV channel (VIDEO)

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev gave an interview to Al Jazeera TV channel.

In his interview, Hajiyev spoke about Armenia’s ongoing military provocations.

News.Az