Top Azerbaijani official urges citizens to comply with coronavirus restrictions

The Azerbaijani public must comply with certain requirements in connection with the tightened quarantine regime due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks Tuesday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

"The number of infected people in Azerbaijan recorded today exceeded 4,300, which is an extremely serious indicator and worrying factor," he noted.

According to Hajiyev, the purpose of applying the tight quarantine regime is to protect the health of Azerbaijani citizens and reduce the number of deaths.

"We must protect the health of citizens before the start of mass vaccination," the presidential aide added.

News.Az