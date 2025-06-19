Top Azerbaijani, Russian diplomats discuss regional security, bilateral co-op

The ministers discussed the current regional security situation in light of the Israel-Iran escalation, as well as bilateral and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Lavrov expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan and its relevant institutions for facilitating the evacuation of Russian citizens, including cultural figures, from Iran.

Both sides voiced serious concern over the escalating regional tensions following the Israel-Iran crisis and emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict through diplomatic means.

The conversation also covered other issues of mutual interest.