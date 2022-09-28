Yandex metrika counter

Top Azerbaijani, Russian diplomats discuss regional situation

Top Azerbaijani, Russian diplomats discuss regional situation

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers discussed the current situation in the region, including issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements.

Bayramov and Lavrov also exchanged views on current issues of the cooperation agenda between the two states and other issues of mutual interest.  


