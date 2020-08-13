Top Azerbaijani, Turkish military officials visit Alley of Honor, Alley of Martyrs in Baku (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 13, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov, Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Turkey, General Yasar Guler and commanders of various types of troops of the armies of the two countries, visited the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

They also paid tribute to the monument erected in the Alley of Martyrs in honor of the Turkish soldiers killed in 1918.

News.Az