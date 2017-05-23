Top diplomat: US adheres to JCPOA as Iran policy under review

+ ↺ − 16 px

A top US official has told Trend that the White House is reviewing its policy regarding Iran and until the completion of the review, Washington will adhere to its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“As Secretary [Rex] Tillerson said, the Trump administration is currently conducting a comprehensive review of our Iran policy. Once we have finalized our conclusions, we will meet the challenges Iran poses with clarity and conviction,” said the Department of State official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“The Trump administration has made clear that at least until this review is completed, we will adhere to the JCPOA and will ensure that Iran is held strictly accountable to its requirements,” the official added.

Earlier in April, US President Donald Trump ordered a review of the Iran nuclear deal. Trump has described the JCPOA as the “worst deal ever”.

The Department of State released on May 17 its semi-annual report to Congress detailing sanctions imposed on persons involved in human rights abuses in Iran.

Iran reached the landmark nuclear agreement with the world powers in 2015, which envisaged lifting nuclear-related sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbing the Islamic Republic’s nuclear activity.

