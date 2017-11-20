Top diplomats from Caspian states to meet in Moscow on December 4-5

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top diplomats from five Caspian states (Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan) will hold a meeting in Moscow on December 4-5, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Azerbaijan on Monday.

"As part of preparations for a meeting of the Caspian states’ foreign ministers, scheduled to be held in Moscow on December 4-5, the parties thoroughly discussed issues related to cooperation in the Caspian region," the statement reads, according to APA.

The Caspian states continue working on a convention concerning the legal status of the Caspian Sea, planned to be submitted to the heads of state at their next summit. Lavrov said earlier that Moscow expected the summit to take place in 2018. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said later that the summit will be held early next year.

News.Az

