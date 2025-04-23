Top diplomats from UK, France, Germany, Ukraine postpone London meeting - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

The top diplomats from the UK, US, France, Germany and Ukraine have postponed a plan to meet in London on Wednesday for high-level talks on how to end Russia's war.

Discussions will instead take place among senior officials from the five nations, though the Ukrainian foreign minister is also still due to be in the capital and will hold a bilateral meeting with David Lammy, it is understood.

The downgrading in the level of diplomacy is in contrast with an intensification in the pressure from Donald Trump and his team for Kyiv and Moscow to agree a ceasefire.

A US peace proposal that is due to be discussed in London would see the United States recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea - something rejected by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

The plan, reported by US media at the weekend, also freezes the frontlines as part of a peace agreement.

Ukraine's allies are hoping to receive security guarantees and reconstruction projects in exchange for any such territorial concessions, it was reported.

The United Kingdom hosts a new round of talks on Wednesday involving the United States, Ukraine, and European nations.

The London meeting comes as US media claims that US President Donald Trump is ready to accept recognition of annexed land in Crimea as Russian territory, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The media said the proposal was first raised at a similar meeting with European nations in Paris last week. Trump has since threatened to "take a pass" on efforts to end the conflict unless progress is quickly made.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will lead Wednesday's discussions, which will be at a lower level than Paris. It will be attended by US Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg and Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ukraine will be represented by Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

UK Defence Minister John Healey told parliament that ministers and officials would discuss "what a ceasefire might look like and how to secure peace in the long-term" when they meet.

Trump proposed an unconditional ceasefire in March, the principle of which was accepted by Kyiv but rejected by Putin.

The White House welcomed a separate agreement by both sides to halt attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days, but the Kremlin has said it considers this moratorium to have expired.

