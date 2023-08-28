Top diplomats of Russia, Türkiye to hold talks in Moscow soon

Top diplomats of Russia, Türkiye to hold talks in Moscow soon

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan will hold talks in Moscow in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey will take place in Moscow in the near future," she said.

Media outlets reported on August 25 that Fidan had made his first visit as Turkey’s foreign minister to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

News.Az