Top Iran, EU diplomats plan to hold nuclear talks in Geneva

The reactor building at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant in Bushehr, southern Iran (Photo by IIPA via Getty Images)

European foreign ministers will hold nuclear talks with their Iranian counterpart on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will meet with his French, German, British and EU counterparts in Geneva on Friday to discuss Iran's nuclear programme, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He will also address the UN Human Rights Council, the body's spokesman said.

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy said "a window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution", while agreeing with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that "Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon".

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the United States was both aware and supportive of the meeting taking place in Geneva.

"Iran should be mindful that it needs to show a new level of seriousness and trustworthiness if it wants to avoid a prolongation" of the war," he said.

France's foreign ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine said the diplomatic route would be the only way to ensure Iran respects its obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"Military solutions are not long-term solutions," he told French radio station Cnews.

Iran's Araghchi, however, rejected any prospect of talks with the United States so long as Israel continues its attacks.

"The Americans have repeatedly sent messages calling seriously for negotiations. But we have made clear that as long as the aggression does not stop, there will be no place for diplomacy and dialogue," he said.

News.Az