Top official: Amount paid to lawyers by state for providing free legal help to low-income people tripled

The amount paid to lawyers by the state for the provision of free legal assistance to low-income people has been tripled, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues – Head of the Department of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov said.

Alasgarov made the remarks at the international conference entitled "Strong and authoritative advocacy - the present challenges" in Baku through the joint organization of the Azerbaijani Bar Association and the German Society for International Cooperation within the anniversary events in connection with the legal profession, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

News.Az