Top official calls on Azerbaijani citizens abroad for vigilance against possible Armenian attacks

Armenia is committing terrorist actions against Azerbaijan at the state level, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said at a briefing on Tuesday.

He stressed that ASALA and other Armenian terrorist organizations operate in foreign countries.

"Therefore, we advise the citizens of Azerbaijan being abroad to be vigilant. Terrorist attacks may be committed against our compatriots, representatives of the diaspora living in the foreign countries. Citizens of Azerbaijan abroad must be careful," he warned.

News.Az