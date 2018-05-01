Top official: Certain circles demonstrate biased position against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"When exchanging information, we must try to give full, objective and broad information about Azerbaijan."

Along with experts, researchers who really want to promote Azerbaijan, there are certain circles demonstrating a biased position against the country, people who want to use information in their own interests, Arastun Mehdiyev, deputy head of the department of public and political issues of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, said in Baku May 1, according to Trend.

“When exchanging information, we must try to give full, objective and broad information about Azerbaijan,” he said. “The greater is the role of the press in this issue, the bigger is the task of Azerbaijani scientists and researchers.”

Stressing that the high socio-economic development can be observed in Azerbaijan in accordance with the interests of the country's citizens, he added that the absolute majority of Azerbaijani citizens voted for President Ilham Aliyev during the recent presidential election.

Mehdiyev said that today one can observe the influence of the radical reforms being carried out in the country, socio-political stability strengthening day by day and socio-economic changes on the citizens’ mood.

“This also attracts researchers who are interested in the country,” he said. "The state policy being pursued in Azerbaijan is connected with the atmosphere in the country. An expert who wants to study and evaluate one or another sphere of life in Azerbaijan must study the essence of state policy."

Stressing the growing attention to Azerbaijan, he added that the country has already been recognized as the center of oil projects and important international events.

"All this work on the country’s development is conducted on the initiative and under the leadership of the Azerbaijani president," Mehdiyev said.

