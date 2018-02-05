Top official explains order on holding of extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs, Ali Hasanov, has commented on the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “

All the elections in Azerbaijan have been held in a democratic, transparent and fair manner in accordance with the country’s Constitution, Electoral Code and other relevant legislation acts, Hasanov told reporters.

He noted that the president, the parliament and the municipal elections have reflected the will of the people and been appreciated by local and international observers.

"You know that three years of every five years in Azerbaijan have to do with elections, an amendment was made to Article 101 of the Constitution and the term of office of the head of state was prolonged from 5 to 7 years. Since the presidential term was prolonged to seven years, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has the right to appeal to voters for a vote of confidence—to announce an extraordinary presidential election. Therefore, the issues envisaged in the Order “On the announcement of the extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan” fully comply with the requirements of the Constitution and the legislation,” Hasanov added.

According to the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the presidential election for 2018 was scheduled for October, said the top official.

“However, starting from May this year, numerous important local and international events will be held in Azerbaijan. Among them are a number of events in connection with the 100th anniversary of establishment of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, the International Humanitarian Forum, etc. Most of these events fall at the end of the year and coincide with the elections,” said Hasanov. “On the other hand, according to the practice existing in Azerbaijan, all elections are held in autumn. Taking into account the world practice, it is more expedient to hold elections in different seasons, including at the beginning of the year.”

“In addition, the election of Azerbaijan’s president for a period of seven years ensures the fulfillment of presidential powers from the beginning of the economic year. This, in turn, opens up an additional opportunity for more effective implementation of the tasks in the social and economic spheres,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az