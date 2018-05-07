Top official: Freedom of speech and press ensured in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Freedom of speech and the press is ensured in Azerbaijan, Ali Hasanov, Azerbaijani president's assistant for public and political affairs said in his speech about political dialogue and reforms at the 15th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee in Baku on Monday, APA reports.

Hasanov said any person in Azerbaijan can create a newspaper after informing the concerned government agency.

"It's enough to get a domain to create a website. About 80 percent of the population is an internet user. The number of social network users is over 3 million. More than 50 television and radio channels operate. The number of media outlets has reached 5,100. President Ilham Aliyev believes that political reforms in the country should be accompanied by economic reforms,” the top official added.

News.Az

