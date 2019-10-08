Top official: One statement made by Azerbaijani president confused Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tough, decisive and logical statement based on the international law made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the plenary session of the 16th Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Russia’s Sochi city changed the internal political situation in Armenia, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for Public and Political Issues Ali Hasanov wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports on Oct. 8.

“President Aliyev’s statement further aggravated the confrontation between supporters and opponents of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,” Hasanov added.

The assistant to the president reminded that while speaking about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, President Aliyev drew attention to the results of the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, emphasized that four resolutions on the conflict settlement adopted by the UN Security Council have not been implemented for more than 25 years.

“While emphasizing that the Armenian prime minister’s statement “Karabakh is part of Armenia and that’s that” is a lie, President Aliyev replied that “Karabakh is a historical and ancestral Azerbaijani land. Therefore, Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and exclamation mark!” Hasanov added.

“The main keynote of President Aliyev’s statement was related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the current situation around the conflict,” the assistant to the president added. “The Azerbaijani president spoke in detail about the history of the conflict and the negotiations that have reached an impasse.”

“Pashinyan’s recent aggressive rhetoric, in particular, the absurd statements made during speeches in Karabakh, Khankendi to the representatives of the military junta and the Armenian diaspora in different countries, as well as to the representatives of the Armenian lobby, in fact, were a logical continuation of the recognition of Armenia’s aggressive policy, unreasonable euphoria which covered Yerevan,” Hasanov said.

“The Armenian leadership, pursuing a policy that has turned into an organic synthesis of chauvinism, aggression and occupation, aimed at terror, realizing that the country's economy is in the abyss, unemployment and migration have reached the level of a national catastrophe, tried to calm the Armenians through such rhetoric,” the assistant to the president said.

Hasanov emphasized that Pashinyan’s repetition of the words of Leonid Azgaldyan, one of the founders and commanders of the terrorist separatist detachment in Nagorno-Karabakh region, who was killed during the hostilities in 1992, is not the coincidence.

The assistant to the president stressed that by turning the words of a terrorist into a slogan, Pashinyan proved that Yerevan is pursuing a policy of occupation, terror and aggressive nationalism.

“Even the most ardent and radical politicians as the Armenian ex-presidents, did not dare to quote a terrorist, realizing that such a rash, absurd and hysterical statement is actually a refusal from the negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a recognition of the occupation,” Hasanov added.

“Therefore, the statement “Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and exclamation mark” made from the international rostrum of such an influential organization as the Valdai International Discussion Club was timely and relevant,” the assistant to the president said.

“More than 1,000 delegates from 74 countries representing the world scientific community, heads of state and government, heads of well-known research centers took part in the plenary session of the Valdai Club,” Hasanov added.

“While delivering speech addressed to the representatives of the military junta regime and the Armenian lobby, Pashinyan chose tough rhetoric and thereby exposed Armenia’s aggressive policy, but President Aliyev was delivering speech from an authoritative international rostrum,” the assistant to the president said. “There is the difference between approaches, worldviews, diplomatic art, constructiveness and destructiveness.”

The assistant to the president emphasized that the Armenian analysts and experts had to admit that the Azerbaijani president’s significant, logical statement was a lesson in politics, geopolitics, history and diplomacy for Pashinyan.

“After President Aliyev’s statement, the number of comments, posts in which Pashinyan is sharply criticized, is growing,” Hasanov said. “Pashinyan is called a “selfie man” in the Armenian press and is considered very weak as a prime minister and extremely primitive as a politician.”

“The sharp increase in the number of accusations that Yerevan lost to Baku at the new stage of the diplomatic war disturbed Pashinyan’s administration,” the assistant to the president added. “The situation became so tense that an attack was made on the office of the newspaper in Yerevan, which published such a statement. The attackers threatened the editorial staff.”

“The information published in the Armenian press that the attackers were supporters of Pashinyan and were controlled by the 'My Step' movement, led by the prime minister, undermined Pashinyan’s authority as an 'ordinary prime minister' and trust demonstrated to him in the beginning,” Hasanov said. “The recent events in Armenia have also clearly shown Pashinyan’s intolerance to freedom of speech and thought, to criticism in any form, and exposed him as a man with a Nazi worldview, who treats political opponents as enemies.”

“Pashinyan’s incompetence as prime minister, comic actions during meetings with the leaders of various countries, endless selfies at international events, and problems such as the country's devastating economy and financial sector, rising unemployment and poverty can cause a new social explosion in Armenia,” the assistant to the president added.

“According to the Armenian press, Pashinyan wants to get rid of failures and losses and holds closed meetings for this purpose,” Hasanov added. “According to the information, having gathered the MPs from the 'My Step' political movement, which he leads, Pashinyan was looking for a way out of the current socio-political situation in the country. He discussed the problems he faced, held consultations regarding the position he should take in peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict after a statement made by President Aliyev at the Valdai Club.”

“One thing has become known,” the assistant to the president added. “Pashinyan, who was once introduced as a democratic savior, will be unable to solve Armenia’s problems. Armenia’s socio-political and economic institutions are subject to a severe crisis. Armenia is beyond the transnational, regional projects due to its aggressive policy and aggressive rhetoric. Its military, humanitarian, social and technical resources are already running out because he himself is currently one of the biggest problems in Armenia.”

