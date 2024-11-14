Top official rules out presidential election in Ukraine while war continues

Top official rules out presidential election in Ukraine while war continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak stated that no presidential election is planned in Ukraine next year as long as the war with Russia continues.

In an interview with La Repubblica newspaper, Podolyak responded to speculation about elections in 2025, saying, “There are no conditions for presidential election during the war,” News.Az reports.This follows earlier rumors suggesting Ukraine might hold elections in the fall of 2025. However, Podolyak emphasized that the war situation makes elections impossible at this time.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s term was officially due to end on May 20, 2024.

News.Az