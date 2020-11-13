Yandex metrika counter

Top official talks atrocities committed by Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians

  • Politics
  • Share
Top official talks atrocities committed by Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians

As a result of Armenia's shelling of Azerbaijani civilians and facilities since September 27, big damage has been caused to the civilian infrastructure, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

“The Armenian Armed Forces have fired over 30,000 shells and 227 missiles at the Azerbaijani civilians and infrastructure facilities since September 27,” assistant to the president said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      