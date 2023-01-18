Top officials of Ukraine’s Interior Ministry killed in helicopter crash near Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs - the minister, first deputy minister and the state secretary – have died in a helicopter crash in Brovary town, Kyiv region, on Wednesday, Chief of the National Police Ihor Klymenko said on Facebook, News.Az reports.

In total, 16 people, including two children, have died. There were nine people on board the helicopter. 22 victims, including 10 children, are in the hospital.

As reported, in the town of Brovary, Kyiv region, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building. Casualties have been reported.

News.Az