Top Russian and US officials to discuss ending Ukraine war, excluding Kyiv

Senior US and Russian officials are set to hold talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, officials confirmed. This would mark the most significant meeting between the two sides since Moscow's invasion nearly three years ago.

The meeting, part of talks on improving ties between the two superpowers, is scheduled for Tuesday in Saudi Arabia and marks another pivotal step by the Trump administration to reverse US policy on isolating Russia, and is meant to pave the way for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The recent US diplomatic blitz on the war has sent Kyiv and key allies scrambling to ensure a seat at the table amid concerns that Washington and Moscow could press ahead with a deal that will not be favourable to them. France called an emergency meeting of European Union countries and the UK on Monday to decide how to respond. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and President Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov set off for the Saudi capital on Monday, according to Russian state TV. US secretary of state Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz and special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet the Russian delegation, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said. Ukraine will not participate in the talks. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that his country had not been invited and would not accept the outcome if Kyiv does not take part. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the talks will be primarily focused on “restoring the entire range of US-Russian relations, as well as preparing possible talks on the Ukrainian settlement and organising a meeting of the two presidents”.

