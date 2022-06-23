Top Turkish, British diplomats discuss grain export from Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he discussed the issue of grain export from Ukraine with his British counterpart Liz Truss in Ankara on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the top British diplomat, Cavusoglu noted that Turkiye and the UN keep working work together to get the grain out of Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The Turkish minister noted that a "control center" is to be established for the grain corridor if the Russian and Ukrainian sides reach an agreement in a meeting to be held in Istanbul soon.

News.Az