Top Turkish, Georgian generals visit Alley of Martyrs in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegations, headed by Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yasar Guler and Chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku on November 21, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The top Turkish and Georgian generals are on a visit to Baku to participate in a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

The guests laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of the martyrs and the Eternal Flame erected in memory of Azerbaijani sons who died in battles for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland.

News.Az

News.Az