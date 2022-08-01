Top Turkish, Polish diplomats discuss Ukraine grain export deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau held a phone conversation on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The top diplomats discussed a UN-brokered deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

Rau congratulated Türkiye on reaching the historic deal.

The ministers also exchanged views on bilateral ties and cooperation on international platforms.

Today, the first grain-loaded ship departed the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced that the ship will anchor off the coast of Istanbul around 1200GMT on Tuesday for a joint inspection.

