Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Blinken congratulated Fidan for his new post as foreign minister.

Two top diplomats discussed an array of issues from the NATO membership bid of Sweden to the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia, as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to the statement.

They also discussed Türkiye's purchase of F-16s as well as their modernization and grain deal. Both ministers agreed to hold another meeting as soon as possible to discuss the bilateral agenda of the two countries, the ministry said.

News.Az