Top Ukrainian, British diplomats hold phone talks

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

During the phone talks, Kuleba expressed gratitude to UK for its leadership in imposing sanctions against Russia.

“Grateful to the UK for its leadership in increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. Underscored the importance of speeding up arms deliveries to Ukraine. Discussed further steps to hold Russia accountable for its crimes,” the Ukrainian FM tweeted.

