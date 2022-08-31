Top Ukrainian, German diplomats discuss further arms supplies to Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock at a meeting in Prague discussed the eighth package of sanctions against Russia and further arms supplies to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

"Met in Prague with my counterpart and friend Annalena Baerbock. We discussed the eighth EU sanctions package, visa ban for Russians, and further arms deliveries to Ukraine. Russian energy blackmail is part of its war on Europe and must be met with a strong and unified European response," Kuleba said on Twitter.

The foreign ministers of the EU countries are holding an informal meeting in Prague on August 31 to discuss restrictions on tourist visas for Russian citizens, as well as the eighth package of EU sanctions against Russia.



















News.Az