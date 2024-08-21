Top US, Turkish diplomats mull Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday discussed the latest developments in the ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The phone call, requested by the US, also covered broader regional issues, according to a spokesperson from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.Last week, the US, Egypt, and Qatar presented a "bridging proposal" to both Israel and Hamas aimed at narrowing remaining gaps in the ceasefire talks. However, Hamas criticized the proposal, alleging it aligns with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's conditions, which include rejecting a permanent cease-fire, avoiding a complete withdrawal from Gaza, and continuing control over certain key areas such as the Netzarim Junction, the Rafah border crossing, and the Philadelphi Corridor.In May, President Biden mentioned that Israel had proposed a three-phase plan to end hostilities in Gaza and secure the release of hostages. This plan includes a cease-fire, a prisoner exchange, an Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, increased aid, and a permanent halt to hostilities.

