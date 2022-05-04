Top US, UK diplomats discuss situation in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss discussed the situation in Ukraine in a phone call on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing the US Department of State.

During the talks, the parties reaffirmed their support for Ukraine

“The two discussed additional security and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and continued transatlantic unity. They also discussed economic consequences for those who continue to provide financial or material support that aids the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine,” Ned Price, spokesman for US Department of State, said in a statement.

News.Az