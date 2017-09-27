Topol ballistic missile test launched from range in Russia's south

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Topol RS-12M intercontinental ballistic missile has been test launched from the Kapustin Yar range in Russia’s southern Astrakhan region, the Russian defense

"A combat union of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Topol RS-12M from the Kapustin Yar state central range in the Astrakhan region," the spokesman said. "The goal of the launch was to test advanced ballistic missile warheads."

The missile’s exercise warhead hit a maneuver target at the Sary-Shagan range in Kazakhstan, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, data on the Topol launch will be used to develop advanced anti-missile defense penetration aids.

News.Az

