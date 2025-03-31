Torrential rains cause severe flooding in Australia, threatening to isolate communities

Massive flooding triggered by torrential rains could isolate communities for weeks in Australia's Queensland and New South Wales (NSW) states, according to authorities.

An enormous 210 millimeters (8.26 inches) of rain over the past 24 hours drenched Currarong, a small coastal fishing and tourist village in the Shoalhaven area of New South Wales, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Although rainfall is expected to ease, authorities have warned residents of long-term isolation in western New South Wales.

"Communities along the Paroo and Warrego Rivers...you could actually face up to six weeks of isolation," NSW State Emergency Service deputy commissioner Deb Platz told reporters.

"So we need you now to start preparing for that isolation."

Authorities have positioned helicopters, high-clearance vehicles, and volunteers to rescue and resupply those cutoff, but residents have been told to be on high alert.

New South Wales is expected to face another system Wednesday, which will also bring significant rain, in particular to the northeastern part and northern Mid North Coast.

Authorities are still searching for an elderly man who was swept away in floodwaters that isolated 22 campers on the Mid-North Coast.

Dozens of outback Queenslanders were flown to safety Saturday as floodwaters took over their towns and properties.

