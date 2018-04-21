Total CEO congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total has congratulated Ilham Aliyev over his victory in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

“I would like to congratulate you very sincerely on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As you know, our Group is deeply committed to contribute, in partnership with SOCAR, to the long term industrial development of the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan.

It is my pleasure to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Total Group, as well as on my own behalf, to wish you success for your new term as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

News.Az

News.Az