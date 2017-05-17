Total length of Azerbaijan’s transnational pipelines to reach 9,000 km

+ ↺ − 16 px

Currently, the total length of the transnational pipelines operated in Azerbaijan exceeds 5,500 kilometers, said president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOC

He made the remarks during the roundtable titled ‘Oil and gas cooperation’ held within the ‘One Belt, One Road’ concept at the main office of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) in Beijing, reads a message from SOCAR.

Abdullayev addressed the first session with a report titled ‘Transnational main oil and gas pipelines and mutual infrastructure relations’, Trend reports.

He pointed out that taking into account the facilities under construction, the total length of Azerbaijan’s transnational pipelines will reach 9,000 kilometers.

“We see on the example of Azerbaijan that the right choice of strategy regarding main oil and gas pipelines can be the locomotive of economic growth,” said SOCAR’s president. “Azerbaijan really believes that the transnational main pipelines will become the "silk parts" of the new great Silk Road. This in turn, will allow us to fairly share the profits between hydrocarbon producers, transit countries and consumers.”

The event was attended by heads and representatives of such companies as CNPC, Gazprom, Rosneft, SOCAR, Uzbekneftegas, KazMunaiGas, Sinopec, Silk Road Fund and China Development Bank.

News.Az

